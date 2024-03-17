NewsVideos
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Badhir News: Noida Police has arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake poisoning case. Last year, Noida Police had registered an FIR in Sector 39. Today Elvish Yadav was called for questioning, after which he was arrested. Elvish Yadav will be presented in the court in some time.

Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav
Out Of The Box: Watch Exclusive Review on iQOO Z9
Out Of The Box: Watch Exclusive Review on iQOO Z9
Gujarat University Hostel Video Controversy: 'Government has taken this issue seriously..', Says Vice Chancellor
Gujarat University Hostel Video Controversy: 'Government has taken this issue seriously..', Says Vice Chancellor
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Ideology is like Shiva's procession...', says Rahul Gandhi on BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Ideology is like Shiva's procession...', says Rahul Gandhi on BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Election Commission is not impartial...', says Jairam Ramesh
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Election Commission is not impartial...', says Jairam Ramesh

