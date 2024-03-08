NewsVideos
Badhir News: New faces in new list of Congress

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
The first list of Congress related to Lok Sabha elections is ready and according to sources, the first list of Congress may come by this evening. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi may contest elections from Wayanad. So Congress can give opportunity to new faces in Telangana-Karnataka.

