Badhir News: 'No accused will be spared' , says Devendra Fadnavis on murder of Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Badhir News: Stir in politics has intensified after the murder of Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over this incident. Devendra Fadnavis has said that no accused will be spared.

