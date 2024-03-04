trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727356
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: Special news show for the deaf

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates of every afternoon.

All Videos

BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
Play Icon00:47
BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement
Play Icon09:09
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Cop's Wrong-Side Drive Sparks Controversy
Play Icon01:52
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Cop's Wrong-Side Drive Sparks Controversy
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Kejriwal's refusal to appear before ED
Play Icon01:26
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Kejriwal's refusal to appear before ED
Bengal Breaking: Party gives notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh
Play Icon00:45
Bengal Breaking: Party gives notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Trending Videos

BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
play icon0:47
BJP Delegation Visiting Sandeshkhali Halted In West Bengal
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement
play icon9:9
Home Minister Amit Shah makes huge announcement after PM Modi's emotional statement
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Cop's Wrong-Side Drive Sparks Controversy
play icon1:52
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Cop's Wrong-Side Drive Sparks Controversy
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Kejriwal's refusal to appear before ED
play icon1:26
Sudhanshu Trivedi makes huge remark on Kejriwal's refusal to appear before ED
Bengal Breaking: Party gives notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh
play icon0:45
Bengal Breaking: Party gives notice to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh