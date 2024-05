videoDetails

Badhir News: Swati Maliwal threatens Aam Aadmi Party?

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

There is an uproar in Delhi politics regarding Swati Maliwal. Now Swati Maliwal has given a big warning to the Aam Aadmi Party in this matter. She said that she will take every matter to court. A troll army has been deployed behind me. And details of my relatives are being taken. Watch news for the deaf.