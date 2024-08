videoDetails

Badhir News: 'This Apology is Political', says Sanjay Raut

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Badhir News: Sanjay Raut's strong attack on the issue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue. Sanjay Raut said that PM Modi's apology is political.