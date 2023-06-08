NewsVideos
videoDetails

Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
People across the country are in panic due to the murder case that took place in Mumbai's Mira Road area. Like the Shraddha murder case of Delhi, this massacre has created a stir across the country. The shootout in the court in Lucknow, UP has raised questions on law and order. Mukhtar Ansari is in panic after the murder of gangster Sanjeev Jeeva. Along with this, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has fiercely attacked Rahul Gandhi for criticizing India abroad.

All Videos

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
1:3
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
0:52
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!
7:22
Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!
This city is witnessing
2:4
This city is witnessing "worst air quality in decades"

Trending Videos

1:3
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Hails PM Modi For Kharif Crops’ MSP Hike
0:52
Posters of 'extremism' put up in Mumbra
2:13
Exclusive: 400 Hindus converted to Islam!
7:22
Jammu Kashmir: Student angry over Hijab ban!
2:4
This city is witnessing "worst air quality in decades"
mira road murder case,Mumbai murder case,mira road murder news,mumbai mira road,mumbai murder case news,mumbai murder news,mira road society case,Mumbai Murder,Zee News,Shraddha Murder case,mumbai live-in murder case,Mukhtar Ansari,sanjeev jiva murder,sanjeev jeewa murder,Lucknow Court Firing,s jaishankar on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi speech,s jaishankar viral speech,UP news,CM Yogi,Akhilesh Yadav,S Jaishankar,manoj murder saraswati,saraswati murder,