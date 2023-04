videoDetails

Badrinath's doors to open today, huge enthusiasm among devotees

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Today at 7:10 the doors of Badrinath will open. A lot of enthusiasm has been seen among the devotees regarding this. On the other hand, construction work is going on in Badrinath Dham. Preparations are on to build new Dharamshalas by demolishing many old Dharamshala