Bareilly Religion Conversion: What's the whole matter?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

A big news has come out from Bareilly in which a person named Prem Shankar was converted at gunpoint. According to reports, Prem Shankar was forced to convert to Islam and after this he was also forced to offer Namaz. After this entire incident, Prem Shankar's name has been changed to Nihal Khan.