Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to visit violence affected areas post Hooghly Violence

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Heavy stone pelting and violence was witnessed during Shobha Yatra in West Bengal's Hooghly. Sukanta Majumdar is going to visit violence affected areas. Meanwhile, police have arrested 12 people in the same case.