Bengal Violence: BJP's protest against violence in Hooghly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Stone pelting and arson on the first Ram Navami procession in West Bengal. Now there is danger looming over Hanuman Jayanti which is to be held after two days. The BJP is sitting on a dharna in protest against the violence in Bengal.