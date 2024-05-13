Advertisement
Bengal witnesses huge explosion one night before voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 13, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
A blast took place in Bengal's Nadia ahead of voting for 4th phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024. This blast took place in Nakashipara. As per latest reports, reason for the blast has not been revealed yet.

