Bengaluru Breaking: Incident at Majestic Railway Station in Bengaluru, Udyan Express train caught fire

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Bengaluru Breaking: There has been a major accident at the Majestic railway station in Bengaluru, where the Udyan Express train caught fire. Explain that the fire broke out due to a technical fault in the train. After which there was chaos at the station. The fire team brought the fire under control. There has been no casualty in the accident.
