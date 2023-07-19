trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637441
Bengaluru Terrorists Arrested: Bengaluru Police arrested 5 suspected terrorists, recovered many weapons

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Bengaluru Terrorists Arrested: Bengaluru Police has arrested 5 suspected terrorists, police have also recovered 7 pistols, several live cartridges, walkie-talkie from the accused. All of them were accused in the murder case in 2017.
