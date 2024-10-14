videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why Hindu festivals being targeted?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Are Hindu festivals now on target. Because from UP to Bihar and Bengal, there was a lot of violence during Durga Puja. There was stone pelting and the pandal was demolished. But the limit was crossed when, amidst the stone pelting, firing has also started. The same thing happened in Bahraich. Where a youth named Gopal Mishra died in the firing amid tension between two parties. Since then, Bahraich is burning in the fire of violence. Vandalism, arson and violence are being seen at many places, the entire Bahraich has become a cantonment. The situation got so bad...ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash had to come down in Bahraich. It is alleged that during the Durga Puja immersion, stones were pelted on the procession in a conspiracy. Stones, bottles and weapons were already kept on the roofs and in the houses and as soon as the reaction happened, stone pelting and firing all came on the road. The situation is still tense. Yogi Adityanath said that the culprits will not be spared, while Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Yogi government's policy and law and order on the entire issue.