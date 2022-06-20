NewsVideos

Bharat Bandh: Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, thousands of vehicles stuck

There is heavy jam on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. An alert has been issued in view of the Agnipath protest. At the same time, checking is also being done at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Thousands of vehicles got stuck in the jam. Violence continues across the country against the Agneepath scheme, but the army and the government have made it clear that the plan will not be withdrawn. Army will issue draft notification today for recruitments under Agneepath scheme. Notification for the recruitment will be issued from July 1. The army has made it clear that if any candidate has an FIR in any police station,Then they will not be able to become Agniveers

|Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
There is heavy jam on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. An alert has been issued in view of the Agnipath protest. At the same time, checking is also being done at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Thousands of vehicles got stuck in the jam. Violence continues across the country against the Agneepath scheme, but the army and the government have made it clear that the plan will not be withdrawn. Army will issue draft notification today for recruitments under Agneepath scheme. Notification for the recruitment will be issued from July 1. The army has made it clear that if any candidate has an FIR in any police station,Then they will not be able to become Agniveers

All Videos

National Herald Case: ED's fourth round of questioning on Rahul Gandhi continues
6:28
National Herald Case: ED's fourth round of questioning on Rahul Gandhi continues
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Railway administration alert with police across the country
4:10
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Railway administration alert with police across the country
Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram highway.
2:27
Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram highway.
Agnipath Protest: Heavy traffic jam in Noida
2:36
Agnipath Protest: Heavy traffic jam in Noida
PM मोदी के घर में पढ़ने वाला मुस्लिम बच्चा आज क्या कर रहा है?
1:58
PM मोदी के घर में पढ़ने वाला मुस्लिम बच्चा आज क्या कर रहा है?

Trending Videos

6:28
National Herald Case: ED's fourth round of questioning on Rahul Gandhi continues
4:10
Agnipath Protest Superfast: Railway administration alert with police across the country
2:27
Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram highway.
2:36
Agnipath Protest: Heavy traffic jam in Noida
1:58
PM मोदी के घर में पढ़ने वाला मुस्लिम बच्चा आज क्या कर रहा है?
bharat bandh live,Bihar bandh,bharat bandh today live updates,bharat bandh news,live news,bharat bandh latest news,bharat bandh news hindi live,Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,breaking live,Agneepath,agneepath yojana,agnipath scheme,protest,protest against agniveer,army chief on agnipath,bihar protest against agnipath,Violent protest,violent protest on agneepath,agnipath protest,agnipath protest news,protest against agnipath,