Bharat Bandh: Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, thousands of vehicles stuck

There is heavy jam on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. An alert has been issued in view of the Agnipath protest. At the same time, checking is also being done at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Thousands of vehicles got stuck in the jam. Violence continues across the country against the Agneepath scheme, but the army and the government have made it clear that the plan will not be withdrawn. Army will issue draft notification today for recruitments under Agneepath scheme. Notification for the recruitment will be issued from July 1. The army has made it clear that if any candidate has an FIR in any police station,Then they will not be able to become Agniveers

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

