Bhavani Devi Makes History At Asian Fencing Championships, Wins India's First-Ever Medal

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Bhavani Devi, the best fencer in India, made history when she won the bronze medal in the women's sabre competition at the Asian Fencing Championships. India won its first medal at the continental competition with this outstanding performance.

