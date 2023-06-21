NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biden furious at Chinese President, attacked over Chinese spy balloon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
America's big statement has come out about the President of China, Joe Biden, calling Xi Jinping a dictator, said that the dictator was upset when he came to know about the espionage, the US had shot down a spy balloon.

All Videos

DNA: PM Modi gave Yoga mantra to the world
play icon7:14
DNA: PM Modi gave Yoga mantra to the world
Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
play icon1:17
Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
play icon13:24
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
play icon4:58
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
play icon2:13
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News

Trending Videos

DNA: PM Modi gave Yoga mantra to the world
play icon7:14
DNA: PM Modi gave Yoga mantra to the world
Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
play icon1:17
Sunil Chhetri's Hat-Trick Helps India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan In SAFF Championship
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
play icon13:24
DNA: China once again saved a terrorist
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
play icon4:58
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
play icon2:13
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
biden calls xi jinping,PM Modi US visit,joe biden xi jinping,biden xi jinping,biden xi jingping,biden calls xi jinping dictator,xi jinping joe biden,biden calls xi jinping a dictator,biden called xi jinping dictator,biden meets xi jinping,biden xi jinping meeting,joe biden meets xi jinping,biden calls xi dictator,biden calls xi a dictator,President Joe Biden,President Biden,America Vs China,PM Modi In US,joe biden on xi jinping,Zee News,Zee Hindustan,