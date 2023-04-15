NewsVideos
Big accident in Shahjahanpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
A big accident has happened in Shahjahanpur of UP. The tractor trolley fell down from the bridge of Garra river. The news of death of 13 people has come to light in this accident.

