Big Action against Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Strict action has been taken in Patna NEET-UG case. Police have arrested about 5 people who died in this case. It has been registered again on the basis of confidential information. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

