trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646409
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big blow to Hindu side from Allahabad HC, petition dismissed

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey: Today is the fifth day of ASI survey in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court has rejected the argument of the Hindu side. The Hindu side had filed a petition in the High Court that entry of non-Hindus should be banned in the campus.

All Videos

Nuh violence! Why did the rioters target the cyber crime station?
play icon3:58
Nuh violence! Why did the rioters target the cyber crime station?
Biggest news on Nuh violence
play icon3:47
Biggest news on Nuh violence
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha
play icon0:45
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha
MP Dimple Yadav was besieging BJP in the Lok Sabha... A big mess happened!
play icon2:42
MP Dimple Yadav was besieging BJP in the Lok Sabha... A big mess happened!
Badhir News: Gaurav Gogoi starts discussion on 'No Confidence Motion' in Parliament
play icon6:23
Badhir News: Gaurav Gogoi starts discussion on 'No Confidence Motion' in Parliament

Trending Videos

Nuh violence! Why did the rioters target the cyber crime station?
play icon3:58
Nuh violence! Why did the rioters target the cyber crime station?
Biggest news on Nuh violence
play icon3:47
Biggest news on Nuh violence
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha
play icon0:45
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha
MP Dimple Yadav was besieging BJP in the Lok Sabha... A big mess happened!
play icon2:42
MP Dimple Yadav was besieging BJP in the Lok Sabha... A big mess happened!
Badhir News: Gaurav Gogoi starts discussion on 'No Confidence Motion' in Parliament
play icon6:23
Badhir News: Gaurav Gogoi starts discussion on 'No Confidence Motion' in Parliament
Muslims Threat On Gyanvapi Survey Live,Gyanvapi Mosque,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque live,Gyanvapi survey,Muslim People Big Threat On Gyanvapi Survey,gyanvapi asi survey live,Gyanvapi Mandir Or Masjid,Big Proof From Gyanvapi Basement,gyanvapi mosque case,ASI Found Hindu Idols In Gyanvapi Survey,Hindu Idols Found In Gyanvapi Survey,Gyanvapi Survey Big News,Gyanvapi Survey Breaking News,ASI Survey Gyanvapi Live Updates,Muslims Big Threat On Gyanvapi Survey Live,live,