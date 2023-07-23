Big Gift For Kashmiri Pandits: After the bye-bye on 370, there will be justice now!
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Kashmiri Pandit: The Centre is moving to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 to reserve two seats in the J&K Legislative Assembly for ‘Kashmiri Migrants’ and one for displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Kashmir “so as to preserve their political rights as well as for their overall social and economic development”. These members will be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor.
