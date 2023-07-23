trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639580
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big Gift For Kashmiri Pandits: After the bye-bye on 370, there will be justice now!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Kashmiri Pandit: The Centre is moving to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 to reserve two seats in the J&K Legislative Assembly for ‘Kashmiri Migrants’ and one for displaced persons from Pakistan occupied Kashmir “so as to preserve their political rights as well as for their overall social and economic development”. These members will be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
play icon43:27
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
Pakistan took revenge of 'Seema' with 'Anju'? ISI's conspiracy exposed!
play icon9:57
Pakistan took revenge of 'Seema' with 'Anju'? ISI's conspiracy exposed!
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
play icon9:5
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
play icon9:14
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
play icon7:33
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
play icon43:27
Baat Pate Ki: A pile of notes came out of Natwarlal's house, a machine had to be called to count them!
Pakistan took revenge of 'Seema' with 'Anju'? ISI's conspiracy exposed!
play icon9:57
Pakistan took revenge of 'Seema' with 'Anju'? ISI's conspiracy exposed!
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
play icon9:5
Baat Pate Ki: Shubham came out alive after defeating death!
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
play icon9:14
Baat Pate Ki: Nature wreaks havoc in Gujarat, humans, cattle and vehicles washed away in water!
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
play icon7:33
Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!
latest news in hindi,pok occupied by india,pok return india,LatestNews,pok protest in gilgit baltistan,india get back pok back,jammu kashmir vs pok comparison in hindi 2022,news in hindi,pok plan india,pok back to india,pok plan of india,latest hindi news,urdunews,National,india to get pok back,news hindi,kashmirnews,pok of india,pok in india,india on pok,Jammu and Kashmir has gone up from 107 to 114,Zee News,Kashmiri pandit,PM Modi,