Big news from Anantnag!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Encounter has started once again in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army operation continued for the sixth day today. According to the information, a dead body has been found, it is suspected that this body may be that of a terrorist.
