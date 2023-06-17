NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
WB Panchayat Election Violence: The matter of the order for the deployment of central forces in the panchayat elections has reached the Supreme Court.

All Videos

Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital
play icon3:33
Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
play icon2:55
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
play icon9:13
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
play icon1:23
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
play icon2:30
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi

Trending Videos

Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital
play icon3:33
Rajasthan: 3 Idiots Part-2 in Kota Hospital
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
play icon2:55
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
play icon9:13
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
play icon1:23
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
play icon2:30
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
Bengal violence,Mamta Banerjee,bjp delegation meet governer,bombazi,bengal hinsa,Bengal mai hinsa,BJP,BJP News,West Bengal news,Hindi News,बंगाल में बमबाजी,bengal violence news,bengal panchayat election violence,bengal panchayat election,Kolkata News,kolkata News in Hindi,पश्चिम बंगाल,West Bengal,Bengal panchayat Elections,Trinamool Congress,