Big news related to Asad Ahmed's dead body in encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter by the STF today. After which now his body will be brought to Prayagraj tomorrow. Watch the important news related to the dead body of Asad Ahmed in the video