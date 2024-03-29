Advertisement
Big statement of former DGP Vikram Singh on the death of Mukhtar Ansari

Sonam|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail of UP, has died of a heart attack. The opposition is calling Mukhtar Ansari's death a murder. Claims are being made that Mukhtar has been poisoned in jail. Meanwhile, former UP DGP Vikram Singh has made a big deal about Mukhtar Ansari and his death. Watch what he said?

