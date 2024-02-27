trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725366
Bihar: Accident of Tejashwi Yadav's convoy's vehicle

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Tejashwi Yadav Breaking News: A vehicle included in Tejashwi Yadav's convoy met with an accident today near Belauri of Mufassil police station in Purnia. In this accident the driver died on the spot. While 9 people are injured.

