Bihar: Anand Mohan released from jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Former MP Anand Mohan has been released from Saharsa Jail in Bihar. This Bahubali was released from jail at 4:30 in the morning. The then DM G Krishnaiah's wife and her daughter have expressed displeasure over the release of Anand Mohan.