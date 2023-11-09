trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686052
Bihar Anganwadi Workers Protest: Demonstration of Anganwadi workers after Nitish's statement

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
BJP Protest Against Nitish Kumar: After the statement of Bihar Chief Minister in Delhi, Anganwadi workers of Bihar have demonstrated. Police had to struggle hard to control this demonstration. Let us tell you that Anganwadi workers are demanding government registration. Anganwadi workers were seen clashing with the police.
