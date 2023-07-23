trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639366
Bihar Breaking: Big accident in Bihar's Nalanda, efforts continue to rescue the child

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Big news is coming from Nalanda in Bihar, tell that a three-year-old child fell into a borewell while playing in Nalanda, after which efforts are on to rescue the child. At the same time, oxygen has been arranged for the child. Another pit is being dug next to the pit with JCB machine.
Pakistani Seema Haider: Exclusive Interview of ISI 'spy' Seema Haider - It is difficult for Seema Haider to survive!
Pakistani Seema Haider: Exclusive Interview of ISI 'spy' Seema Haider - It is difficult for Seema Haider to survive!
life affected by floods and rains in Gujarat
 life affected by floods and rains in Gujarat
Flood-like situation in Junagadh
Flood-like situation in Junagadh
"I am going to Manipur..." DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Heads To Manipur Despite Denial To Visit's Request
Bihar Breaking: Big news from Bihar's Nalanda, child fell into borewell while playing
Bihar Breaking: Big news from Bihar's Nalanda, child fell into borewell while playing
