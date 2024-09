videoDetails

DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

A virtual battle is ongoing between Hindu and Muslim organizations over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Hindu organizations are promoting the bill through a QR code campaign, while Muslim groups are opposing it through a separate QR campaign. This digital war has now extended to email campaigns as well.