Bihar Floor Test: Lalu Yadav Party's MLAs to Stay at Tejashwi Yadav's house

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: According to sources, MLAs of RJD and the Communist Party of India Liberation have gathered at the former Deputy Chief Minister's house.There has been a change of power in Bihar but the floor test is yet to be held. The manipulation of MLAs continues before the litmus test to be held on 12th February.

