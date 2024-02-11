trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720124
Bihar Floor Test: Mahagathbandhan MLAs camp at Tejashwi Yadav's house

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: There has been a change of power in Bihar but the floor test is yet to be held. The manipulation of MLAs continues before the litmus test to be held on 12th February. Watch at what is going on in Bihar due to the fear of MLAs breaking up?

