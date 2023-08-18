trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650536
Bihar murder update: Deputy CM Tejashwi's statement - We will fight with the accused of murder and win

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Bihar murder update: Journalist has been shot dead in Nitish Raj, tell that the witness in the murder case of his brother was thrown out of his house and murdered. After the murder, the Bihar government has come under target of the opponents. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that we are clear about what we have to do, no one is afraid of these people, we will fight and win against the accused of murder.
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
play icon5:30
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
play icon1:30
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
play icon14:27
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
ISRO makes huge statement on Chandrayaan 3, 'First stage of deboosting successful'
play icon0:54
ISRO makes huge statement on Chandrayaan 3, 'First stage of deboosting successful'
Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything
play icon2:5
Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything

