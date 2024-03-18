NewsVideos
Bihar: NDA announces seat-sharing deal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: The formula for seat sharing in Bihar NDA has been decided. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Vinod Tawde's said, There is an alliance of BJP, JDU, LJP (R), HAM, RLM in Bihar, all of them are part of NDA.

