Bihar NDA announces seats for Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Bihar NDA has announced seats for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Pashupati Paras' name is not included in the list. In this regard, Pashupati has also decided to hold a press conference today.

