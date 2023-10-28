trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681017
Bihar Paper Breaking: Giriraj Singh raised questions regarding 9th class Sanskrit paper in Bihar

Oct 28, 2023
Bihar Paper Breaking: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has raised questions regarding the Sanskrit paper of class 9 in Bihar. He asked what is the meaning of asking questions related to Islam religion in Sanskrit paper. Let us tell you that 10 questions related to Islam were asked in the Sanskrit paper.
