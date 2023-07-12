trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634365
Bihar Police lathicharges on Farmers advisors in Patna

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Patna Farmers Protest: On the third day of the monsoon session in Bihar, farmer advisors staged a demonstration keeping their demands. Police lathicharged farmer advisors for protesting against the government in Patna. Know what is the whole matter.
