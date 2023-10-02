trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669953
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar releases Caste census, read details here!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Caste census data has been released in Bihar. Rajput population in the state is 3.45%, Yadav 14%, Bhumihar 2.86%, Brahmin 3.65% and Naunia 1.9%.
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
play icon1:41
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
play icon3:15
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
play icon3:39
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
play icon5:2
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
Pennsylvania Mummy 'Stoneman Willie' To Be Laid To Rest After 128 Years On Display
play icon2:4
Pennsylvania Mummy 'Stoneman Willie' To Be Laid To Rest After 128 Years On Display

Trending Videos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
play icon1:41
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
play icon3:15
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
play icon3:39
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
play icon5:2
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
Pennsylvania Mummy 'Stoneman Willie' To Be Laid To Rest After 128 Years On Display
play icon2:4
Pennsylvania Mummy 'Stoneman Willie' To Be Laid To Rest After 128 Years On Display
bihar census 2023,bihar caste census new,Caste based census,caste based census bihar,Bihar caste survey,bihar caste list,caste based census in bihar,Bihar government,bihar population 2023,caste census in india,bihar jati janganana,bihar caste wise population,population of bihar,bihar jati,Bihar cast census,bihar caste census result,bihar caste census news,bihar cast certificate,bihar caste certificate download,बिहार कास्ट लिस्ट,