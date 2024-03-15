NewsVideos
Bihar Seat Sharing: India Alliance stuck in trouble on seat sharing in Bihar

Mar 15, 2024
Tejashwi Yadav New Seat Sharing Formula: Big news. A new problem has emerged regarding seat distribution in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav has prepared a new formula... under which RJD can contest elections on 30 seats in Bihar. Of the remaining ten seats, 7 can go to Congress and 3 to Left. Earlier, Congress had demanded 15 seats in Bihar. Congress had claimed... that after Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, they have become stronger... hence they want 15 seats.

