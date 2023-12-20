trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701172
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
The police team has been attacked in Begusarai. The liquor smugglers crushed the inspector and the inspector died. A home guard was also injured in the attack. The owner of the vehicle was arrested.

