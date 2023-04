videoDetails

Bihar violence: Nitish Kumar's attack on BJP says, 'Two people are conspiring against Bihar'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Politics is in full mode in the matter of violence during Ram Navami in Bihar. Accusations and counter-allegations are going on continuously between BJP and JDU. Today, there was a lot of uproar in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha regarding the violence. Uproar inside the assembly, bjp leaders surrounded the Bihar government on law and order.