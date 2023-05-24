NewsVideos
Bilawal Bhutto makes special request to PM Modi after watching G-20 Meeting in Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Today is the last day of G-20 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Today Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lashed out at Pakistan from the platform of G-20. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Singh Bhutto has been shocked after seeing the picture of G-20 in Kashmir and he has put a request in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Know what is that request.

