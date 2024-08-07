videoDetails

Bill proposes major reforms to Waqf Act - Source

| Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Central government will bring two bills in Parliament for reforms in the Waqf Board. Sources have reported that through one bill, the Waqf Act 1923 will be abolished. Through the second bill, there will be important amendments in the Waqf Act 1995... Through the Amendment Bill 2024, the government is going to make 44 amendments. The government said that the purpose of bringing the bill is better management and operation of Waqf properties. In this, Section 40 of the Waqf Act 1995 is being removed, under which the Waqf Board had the right to declare any property as Waqf property.