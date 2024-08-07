Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2775078
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bill proposes major reforms to Waqf Act - Source

|Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Central government will bring two bills in Parliament for reforms in the Waqf Board. Sources have reported that through one bill, the Waqf Act 1923 will be abolished. Through the second bill, there will be important amendments in the Waqf Act 1995... Through the Amendment Bill 2024, the government is going to make 44 amendments. The government said that the purpose of bringing the bill is better management and operation of Waqf properties. In this, Section 40 of the Waqf Act 1995 is being removed, under which the Waqf Board had the right to declare any property as Waqf property.

All Videos

Why are Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh?
Play Icon44:58
Why are Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh?
BNP to hold rally in Bangladesh today
Play Icon23:20
BNP to hold rally in Bangladesh today
Know what to do on Hariyali Teej?
Play Icon06:39
Know what to do on Hariyali Teej?
Heavy rains flood in Saudi Arabia
Play Icon01:55
Heavy rains flood in Saudi Arabia
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:28
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Why are Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh?
play icon44:58
Why are Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh?
BNP to hold rally in Bangladesh today
play icon23:20
BNP to hold rally in Bangladesh today
Know what to do on Hariyali Teej?
play icon6:39
Know what to do on Hariyali Teej?
Heavy rains flood in Saudi Arabia
play icon1:55
Heavy rains flood in Saudi Arabia
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:28
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin