NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biparjoy changed the route!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: There is panic in Pakistan regarding the cyclone. People are being shifted to safe places. India's preparations for Biparjoy are complete.

All Videos

Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
6:30
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat
5:55
Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
2:32
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
Congress Leader Arun Yadav Makes Distasteful Remark On PM Modi's Father
0:26
Congress Leader Arun Yadav Makes Distasteful Remark On PM Modi's Father
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Waves reached Dwarkadhish temple!
5:40
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Waves reached Dwarkadhish temple!

Trending Videos

6:30
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
5:55
Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat
2:32
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
0:26
Congress Leader Arun Yadav Makes Distasteful Remark On PM Modi's Father
5:40
Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Waves reached Dwarkadhish temple!
cyclone biparjoy pakistan karachi,cyclone biporjoy updated news,cyclone biparjoy alert,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,biporjoy cyclone,biporjoy cyclone news,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,cyclone biporjoy in mumbai,cyclone biporjoy news,biparjoy,Cyclone,Gujarat cyclone,cyclonic storm biparjoy,red alert in gujarat,Zee News,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,