Biparjoy' reaches near Gujarat, Watch terrible picture of the storm

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Cyclonic storm Biparjoy can knock in Gujarat today. In view of the possible danger of the storm, the central and state governments have completed their preparations. The state administration has shifted over 74,000 people living near the coast as a precautionary measure.

