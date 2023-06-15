NewsVideos
Biparjoy's dreadful sound from Pakistan to India, the effect is visible!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: In view of the danger of Biparjoy, about 50 thousand people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat. Today this powerful cyclone will hit the coast of Gujarat.

Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
This Is How New Zealand Dipped Into Recession | Economy | GDP | Zee News English | Business
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...
Gujarat- Red alert issued in Saurashtra and Kutch, expert made big prediction...

