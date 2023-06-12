NewsVideos
Biperjoy Cyclone News: Preparations intensify in coastal areas regarding Cyclone Biperjoy

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Biperjoy Cyclone News: Preparations intensified in the coastal areas regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed regarding this. After landfall, the effect will be seen in Saurashtra till June 15. Watch this report to how dangerous this storm is.

