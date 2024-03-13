NewsVideos
BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Breaking News: In Mumbai, BJP leader Ashok Chavan remarks, "People in Congress can't see their future; many are ready to join BJP. As elections approach, more will join... On CAA, hurdles are expected from governments in Kerala and Karnataka."

