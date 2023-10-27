trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680571
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Before the elections in Rajasthan, a war of words has started between the party and the leaders. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prashad asked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to remain within decorum on the 'envelope' comment.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
play icon4:6
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
play icon3:22
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
play icon6:24
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians
play icon2:1
Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi
play icon5:2
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi

Trending Videos

PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
play icon4:6
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
play icon3:22
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
play icon6:24
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians
play icon2:1
Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi
play icon5:2
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi
Priyanka Gandhi,priyanka gandhi news,Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,priyanka gandhi on pm modi,priyanka gandhi latest news,priyanka gandhi speech,priyanka gandhi on bjp,priyanka gandhi on modi,priyanka gandhi in rajasthan,priyanka gandhi latest speech,priyanka gandhi live,priyanka gandhi speech today,priyanka gandhi rajasthan visit,ravishankar prashad,Zee News,BJP vs Congress,bjp on priyanka gandhi,PM Modi,Breaking News,